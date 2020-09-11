Essential Apple Podcast 189: The Preshow is the Aftershow… or something

Recorded 7th September 2020

No Jim this time as he is back at work, but I am joined by Nick to actually do a show – but based on the feedback related to the “Not a show…” last week we are going to try a slightly less structured approach for the next few shows – feel free to let me know what you think about it. Somehow we managed to end up with nearly as much preshow as show… so although some of it covers the same ground the Aftershow is the Preshow (or something).

Glenn Fleishman’s Working From Home book is completely FREE and can be downloaded here and now he has also released Take Control of Zoom Essentials free as well.

Steve at Geeks Corner has restarted his podcast which is a 5-15 min show of his thoughts on tech.

On this week’s show:

NICK RILEY

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

APPLE

Apple Investing in Two of The World’s Largest Onshore Wind Turbines in European Renewable Energy Drive – The Mac Observer

Apple delays predicted iOS 14 data transparency ‘adpocalypse’ until 2021 – TechSpot Apple will release iOS 14 without this privacy feature: What iPhone users and developers need to know – TechRepublic

Apple iPhone 11 was the world’s most-shipped smartphone in H1 2020: Omdia – Pocketnow

Apple’s new privacy ad has a ton of Easter eggs. Here’s what they reference – Fast Company

TECHNOLOGY

Citroën cube car is set to win friends across France – The Times and The Sunday Times

Mineral rich undersea nodules – Robert Llewyln, Fully Charged Podcast: Material for 1 billion batteries

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Windows Computers Were Targets of 83% of All Malware Attacks in Q1 2020 – PCMag

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Pixelmator Pro reaches 10,000 five-star ratings – and goes on sale! – Pixelmator Blog

Luminar AI – AI photo editing for Mac & PC – Skylum

Introducing Vectornator X4 – Vectornator Blog

JUST A SNIPPET

People love this man’s response to a lad cycling round his drive every morning – The Poke

