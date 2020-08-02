MyMac Podcast 812: Virtually Attending

Is a conference that no one can physically attend still a conference. As it turns out, yes it can be with the right planning. Mike Potter from the For Mac Eyes Only podcast and organizer since the beginning in 2015 of the Macstock Conference and Expo Joins the GMen as they discuss everything that went right (and the virtually zero things that went wrong) from Virtual Macstock 2020.

https://macstockconferenceandexpo.com/virtual-macstock/

Guy’s Pick: DualX Dual USB Charger for Car and Homed by RapidX $14-15

For use with standard car power outlets or US Spec wall plugs. Two 2.4A

Gaz’s Pick: iPhone SE

Mike’s Pick: Mee M6 Pro In Ear Monitors $40

