MyMac Podcast 811: Aliens Hack Skype

Weirdness all the way around on this show as Guy is challenged to record a podcast in a virtual room with lots of other people talking that has little to nothing to do with the podcast. So he does succeed…kinda, but there’s some echo and other bizarre happenings. Hey it was the Virtual Macstock Conference and Expo so why wouldn’t it be weird?

Links:

Guy’s Pick: Behringer SB 78A handheld condenser microphone. $45 with tax. Amazing sounding microphone for the money. Remember that it does use XLR as a connection so you’ll need a mixer or audio interface with USB or Thunderbolt that also supplies 48V phantom power to use it with your computer

Gaz's Pick:

iPhone 11 for taking pictures of pictures!

