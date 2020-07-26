Essential Apple Podcast 187: Lights, camera, action!

Recorded 23rd July 2020

Simon, Jim and Nick get together once again to talk about the week in Apple and tech, including public betas, Slack v Microsoft, Nick’s PTZ camera, the new PlexTV (which we were a bit dismissive of but actually may be worth a look – just don’t expect a new Netflix!), and more.

On this week’s show:

APPLE

Apple’s 2030 carbon-neutral pledge covers itself and suppliers – BBC

Apple releases iOS 13.6, iPadOS 13.6, tvOS 13.5, watchOS 6.2.9 – Apple World Today Apple Releases iOS 13.6 with Expanded Local News Coverage – Mac Stories Sigh. A few cities in the US. Nothing at all for most of the world still.

Public Betas – seems there is not yet a public beta of Big Sur or the Watch OS… Developer beta 3 of iOS 14 and macOS 11 released though – Apple Insider and beta.apple.com

The Mac is moving to Apple Silicon — not ARM – iMore

Apple held early conversations about buying Arm, but ultimately declined – Cult of Mac

Apple has fixed the USB 2.0 connection bug in Catalina, but not in Big Sur yet – Apple Insider

TECHNOLOGY

Slack Accuses Microsoft of Illegally Crushing Competition – New York Times

BT and TalkTalk internet down: Users unable to connect to broadband across UK – Independent

Plex launches free Live TV on iPhone, Apple TV, web without a tuner or antenna – 9to5 Mac

Spotify launches Video Podcasts worldwide starting with select creators – Techcrunch

Pan Tilt Zoom cameras – PTZ Optics and Nick’s was from Minrray and is the UV510A NewTek NDI on YouTube Simon’s cheapo IoT PTZ Cammy “Penguin”



SECURITY & PRIVACY

Apple Will Start Sending Special Devices to iPhone Hackers – Vice

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Weyhan’s daughter has added another design Citrus Summer by TangyTees

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Ronnie Lutes new podcast released – The Liner. Project

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (34:42)

OFG Long Ranger wireless charger $65 US direct. No international information currently.

