WWDC20 Reactions – Episode 335

Audio Link

Apple Special Event June 2020

After watching and listening to WWDC20 demonstrations and announcements, Elisa thinks the new App Clip will be really useful. Melissa is excited for macOS and iOS to finally have some UI consistency. Mike is looking forward to kicking the tires on the new Apple CarPlay.

Here are the links we followed for our discussion:

iOS 14 Preview

iPadOS 14 Preview

watchOS 7 Preview

macOS 11 Big Sur Preview



Melissa is happy to eat her rant about the lack of adding metadata using the native Photos app in iOS 14. Though there wasn’t time to demonstrate everything in the Keynote, this would have been an amazing thing to see!! From Apple’s iOS 14 All New Features, scroll to the Photos section and you will see:

“Add context to photos and videos with captions

View and edit captions to add context to your photos and videos, and easily find captions you’ve added in the Search tab. With iCloud Photos enabled, captions sync seamlessly across all your devices.”

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or mike-mcpeek.com

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com (As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases from links on this site.)