Let’s Talk Photography 81: Beyond the Rule of Thirds

Bart returns for another solo show, picking up where he left off last time. In the previous show Bart gave his take on the so-called ‘Rule of Thirds’ — useful as a guideline sometimes, but definitely not a universal rule! If the rule of thirds is only helpful some of the time, are there other guidelines photographers may fine helpful the rest of the time? Indeed there are, but they don’t have catchy names like the Rule of Thirds, making them harder to remember. Bart tries to remedy this by getting creating and coining (hopefully) humours and hence memorable names for these nuggets of advice.

