Essential Apple Podcast 181: ARM-y madness!

Recorded 15th June 2020

Simon, Nick and Jim are joined by the wonderful and perspicacious Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies, Techpinions and the Techpinions podcast to take in Apple and the pandemic, the whole ARM rumour explosion, and what WWDC might bring us – yet again the show went way long so another two parter… in this part it’s Carolina, and in part two the lads look at other news…

On this week's show:

ARM MAC SPECULATION

Mark Gurman spoke and the world went mad… Ahead of WWDC, speculation over Apple’s ARM Mac transition grows — 9to5 Mac Apple was cautious when it shifted to Intel, and an ARM Mac migration will be no different — Apple Insider Apple’s challenges as it swaps out the Mac’s brain — Axios A few good reads (and one video) on Apple and ARM-based Macs — The Loop If Apple’s splitting with Intel’s processors for MacBooks, we have questions – Cnet Apple’s shift to ARM Mac from Intel at WWDC will define a decade of computing — Apple Insider Apple Macintosh and ARM Processors – a good piece by Steven Sinofsky – Medium



NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (1:04)

Sena f1 Evo cycle helmet – $159 US

