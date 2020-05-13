Essential Apple Podcast 175: An SSD and a Hackintosh fail

Recorded 11th May 2020

A full house of guests this week as Suffolk Pete, MacJim, Nick Riley and Mark Chappell join me – other than the new MacBook Pro, we didn’t really have much news so we chat about Pete’s SSD replacement in his 2014 MacBook Air and Nick’s experiment with creating a cheap Hackintosh.

APPLE

Updated 13-inch MacBook Pro Dumps Butterfly Keyboard, Doubles Storage – TidBITS

SPECIAL REPORT

Suffolk Pete: A few months ago I bought MacBook Air 2014 that ‘broke’ when I tried to encrypt the SSD with FileVault. After talking to Mark at Suffolk Macs I decided to replace the ‘blade style’ SSD. A little research soon showed that :

Apple use a completely proprietary chip in the 2104 model with a non standard pin arrangement. Third party manufacturers have started to make adapters & even chips that mimic the Apple SSD. Plenty of people report problems using these 3rd party chips.

I decided to stick with an Apple SSD. my Go-To store for 2nd hand parts is The Bookyard, they even format & install OS X on it for you! I purchased a 256GB recycled module that was pulled from a working MBA and guaranteed for 3 months. This also doubled my storage capacity. I had to buy the tools to take the back off the Air, because though I’ve taken apart several Macs & have a lot of tools, the Air uses 2.5 mm 5-point Pentalobe screws. Thanks to iFixIt I had a working MBA running 10.14 in about 15 minutes. All in all a good result!

HACKINTOSH

TECHNOLOGY

Major Thunderbolt security flaws found, affect Macs shipped 2011-2020 – 9to5 Mac

Microsoft’s Office apps on iPadOS will reportedly get mouse support by this fall – NeoWin

Facebook update crashes TikTok and other rivals – [BBC}(https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-52572381)

Square launches Online Checkout to take on PayPal – Venture Beat

Newton Mail will be saved by fans after it was saved, and shut down again, by Essential – The Verge

SECURITY & PRIVACY

North Korean spies are attacking Macs with stealth Trojans – Tom’s Guide

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

FusionCast is a new macOS app for quickly turning podcast episodes into videos — 9to5 Mac

Urbanista just launched the latest entry in its line of sleek earphones, the "London" earbuds with active noise cancelling for an immersive experience. It's got 25 hours of playtime, and comes in a range of four colors like Dark Sapphire Blue and Rose Gold.

www.urbanista.com

London Press Release

