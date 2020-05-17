Three Geekly Ladies – Victor Cajiao – Episode 140

The Ladies welcome Victor Cajiao. Victor shares how he uses technology while he and his wife travel the country in their Airstream camper. He also talks about recent purchases, and offers a tip about Apple IDs and Apple Card.

3 Geeky Ladies logo designed by Donny Yankellow