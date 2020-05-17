Three Geekly Ladies – Victor Cajiao – Episode 140

The Ladies welcome Victor Cajiao. Victor shares how he uses technology while he and his wife travel the country in their Airstream camper. He also talks about recent purchases, and offers a tip about Apple IDs and Apple Card.
Links
NETGEAR MR1100 Nighthawk Cellular Modem
Victor Cajiao on Twitter
Victor Cajiao on Facebook
Victor Cajiao on YouTube
