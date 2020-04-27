MyMac Podcast 798: SEize the Day

The new iPhone SE has arrived at Guy’s house and notifications related to Wi-Fi calling are driving him insane-ier. Not just a new iPhone but also the Magic Keyboard for the 11 and 12.9-inch 2020 AND 2018 iPad Pros have been released. But the GMen actually don’t spend a lot of time talking about them.
Links:
Guy’s Pick: Frosty Pop Pinball Wizard – Free with Apple Arcade.
Gaz’s Pick: As the sky is so clear how about looking for the ISS there’s an App for that 🙂
