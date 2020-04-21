Essential Apple Podcast 172: Apple’s Super iPhone SE 2020

Recorded 20th April 2020
Apple launched the iPhone SE 2020 – and delivery dates have already slipped into May… Uncle Tim has been appointed to the Californian Economic Taskforce. Zoom in the press for the wrong reasons (again). Google warn Chrome users to update to latest version immediately. Simon is joined by Andy J, Mark Chappell and James Ormiston to try and make sense of it all.
APPLE
- Apple’s New $399 iPhone SE: Long Live the Small Screen and Home Button – WSJ
- New macOS update can extend your MacBook’s battery lifespan – Laptop Mag
- Watch Mac OS X Leopard running on 2020 iPad Pro – Cult of Mac
- Apple wins dismissal of lawsuit claiming it ‘broke’ FaceTime on older iPhones – AppleInsider
- Coronavirus: Disney’s Bob Iger, Apple’s Tim Cook, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more join California economic taskforce – Independent
TECHNOLOGY
- GitHub sharply slashes plan pricing, offers core features for free to all – Ars Technica
- Apple and Google in standoff with NHS over contact tracing – Cult of Mac
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Google Issues Warning For 2 Billion Chrome Users – Forbes
- Facebook now shows what you’re doing on your device when not using their app – Geeks Corner
- Facebook Container for Firefox
- Over 500,000 Zoom Accounts Sold on the Dark Web and Hacker Forums – Mac Rumors
- Hackers Are Selling a Critical Zoom Zero-Day Exploit for £400,000 – Vice
- Pi-Hole as mentioned by Andy
- Set up guide – Smart Home Beginner
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Stream for free: Apple makes some Apple TV+ shows free for a limited time – 9to5 Mac
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Researchers used PC fan vibrations to steal air-gapped data – Input
NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE
- Nemo is taking a break for the obvious reasons.
