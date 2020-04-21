Essential Apple Podcast 172: Apple’s Super iPhone SE 2020

Recorded 20th April 2020

Apple launched the iPhone SE 2020 – and delivery dates have already slipped into May… Uncle Tim has been appointed to the Californian Economic Taskforce. Zoom in the press for the wrong reasons (again). Google warn Chrome users to update to latest version immediately. Simon is joined by Andy J, Mark Chappell and James Ormiston to try and make sense of it all.

On this week's show:

APPLE

Apple’s New $399 iPhone SE: Long Live the Small Screen and Home Button – WSJ iPhone comparison page – Apple iPhone SE vs iPhone XR comparison: Which should you buy? – 9to5 Mac $79 AppleCare for 2020 iPhone SE, $50 price drop compared to iPhone 8 – 9to5 Mac

New macOS update can extend your MacBook’s battery lifespan – Laptop Mag

Watch Mac OS X Leopard running on 2020 iPad Pro – Cult of Mac

Apple wins dismissal of lawsuit claiming it ‘broke’ FaceTime on older iPhones – AppleInsider

Coronavirus: Disney’s Bob Iger, Apple’s Tim Cook, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more join California economic taskforce – Independent

TECHNOLOGY

GitHub sharply slashes plan pricing, offers core features for free to all – Ars Technica

Apple and Google in standoff with NHS over contact tracing – Cult of Mac

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Google Issues Warning For 2 Billion Chrome Users – Forbes

Facebook now shows what you’re doing on your device when not using their app – Geeks Corner

Facebook Container for Firefox

Over 500,000 Zoom Accounts Sold on the Dark Web and Hacker Forums – Mac Rumors

Hackers Are Selling a Critical Zoom Zero-Day Exploit for £400,000 – Vice

Pi-Hole as mentioned by Andy Set up guide – Smart Home Beginner



WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Stream for free: Apple makes some Apple TV+ shows free for a limited time – 9to5 Mac

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Researchers used PC fan vibrations to steal air-gapped data – Input

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE

Nemo is taking a break for the obvious reasons.

