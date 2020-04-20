MyMac Podcast 797: Surprise! It’s an iPhone

Alright not a real BIG surprise that it was released, but the specs kinda were. Has the same processor as its iPhone 11 big brother and at a cost that nearly everyone can afford. Even Guy “might” have jumped in, but you’ll need to listen to this extra-long show to find out. The after show is rated a little more PG-13-ish than usual too.
Guy’s Pick: NDI and Skype
Gaz’s Pick: As I’ve spent so much time outside Ive been using this app to identify the birdsong.
