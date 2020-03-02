MyMac Podcast 791: PadMac

Things are becoming VERY interesting over in iPadOS…um…land. Rumors of an Apple-branded smart iPad keyboard WITH a trackpad is floating around out there and it makes much more sense that the Mac going to ARM.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Links:

Guy’s Pick: Rogue Amoeba’s SoundSource $30

Gaz’s Pick: Notes man notes it’s just really useful. NetNewsWire

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)

Patron Link: Guy’s Patreon Link

Ko-Fi Link: Guy’s Ko-Fi Link

PayPal Link: Guy’s PayPal Link