Essential Apple Podcast 165: Rampant speculation

Recorded 1st March 2020
This week would have been Steve Jobs’ 65th birthday, the product turned verb Photoshop passed 30, the StyleWriter is 29 and speculation about ARM Macs is running rife. Also the novelcoronavirus COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc. To talk about all this I am joined by Nick Riley for a lot of speculation as to what it all means!
NICK RILEY
- @spligosh (https://twitter.com/spligosh) on Twitter very occasionally.
- Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple
APPLE
- Apple’s Over the Air OS Recovery Solves a Huge Problem Which Many Users Won’t Realize Needs Fixing – Wccftech
- Apple may let users change default apps on iPhones to satisfy trustbusters – Mac Daily News
- Apple losing 2 veteran execs who were key in producing its top devices – Fortune
- 29 Years Ago Today, Apple Officially Launched the StyleWriter — iDrop News
- Four reasons why a removable battery for the iPhone is a horrible idea — Fast Company
- I Hope Apple Ignores John Gruber’s Rants on the iPad — iPad Insight
- ARM for Mac
- Moving the Mac to ARM — iMore
- Do we need an ARM MacBook in an iPad Pro world? — TrustedReviews
- How Apple Might Introduce ARM CPUs in Future Macs — Mac Observer
TECHNOLOGY
- Citroën’s new EV is a tiny two-seater that only costs $22 a month — Engadget
- Adobe marks 30 years of Photoshop with new iPad and Mac features – 9to5 Mac
- Google, Microsoft & Facebook cancel near-term events due to COVID-19 with Google and Apple’s larger events still in Question — Patently Apple
- Affinity Suite updates to v1.8 (and then immediately 1.8.1 with bug fixes) – Serif
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Flaw in billions of Wi-Fi devices left communications open to eavesdropping – Ars Technica
- Controversial Clearview AI iPhone App disabled for breaking App Store rules — Cult of Mac
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Write Notes from Your iPhone’s Lock Screen with This Hidden Feature — iDrop News
- Vimeo Create – Video Maker App Store
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- The phrase ‘Robot’ was coined 100 years ago, in a play predicting human extinction by android hands — TechCrunch
- The Project Gutenberg eBook of R. U. R. (Rossum’s Universal Robots), by Karel Capek.
NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE
- Nemo will be back soon
