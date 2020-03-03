Essential Apple Podcast 165: Rampant speculation

Recorded 1st March 2020

This week would have been Steve Jobs’ 65th birthday, the product turned verb Photoshop passed 30, the StyleWriter is 29 and speculation about ARM Macs is running rife. Also the novelcoronavirus COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc. To talk about all this I am joined by Nick Riley for a lot of speculation as to what it all means!

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Get Donny Yankellow’s 2FunDads iMessage stickers for FREE

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Slacker @MacJim has a family friendly Flickr group for listeners to share photos because the Darkroom channel in the Slack has become so popular – if you’re interested head over to to the Essential Apple Flickr and request an invitation.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Essential Apple | My Mac | Pinecast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | RadioPublic | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS

On this week’s show:

NICK RILEY

@spligosh (https://twitter.com/spligosh) on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

APPLE

Apple’s Over the Air OS Recovery Solves a Huge Problem Which Many Users Won’t Realize Needs Fixing – Wccftech

Apple may let users change default apps on iPhones to satisfy trustbusters – Mac Daily News

Apple losing 2 veteran execs who were key in producing its top devices – Fortune

29 Years Ago Today, Apple Officially Launched the StyleWriter — iDrop News

Four reasons why a removable battery for the iPhone is a horrible idea — Fast Company

I Hope Apple Ignores John Gruber’s Rants on the iPad — iPad Insight

ARM for Mac Moving the Mac to ARM — iMore Do we need an ARM MacBook in an iPad Pro world? — TrustedReviews How Apple Might Introduce ARM CPUs in Future Macs — Mac Observer



TECHNOLOGY

Citroën’s new EV is a tiny two-seater that only costs $22 a month — Engadget

Adobe marks 30 years of Photoshop with new iPad and Mac features – 9to5 Mac

Google, Microsoft & Facebook cancel near-term events due to COVID-19 with Google and Apple’s larger events still in Question — Patently Apple

Affinity Suite updates to v1.8 (and then immediately 1.8.1 with bug fixes) – Serif

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Flaw in billions of Wi-Fi devices left communications open to eavesdropping – Ars Technica

Controversial Clearview AI iPhone App disabled for breaking App Store rules — Cult of Mac

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Write Notes from Your iPhone’s Lock Screen with This Hidden Feature — iDrop News

Vimeo Create – Video Maker App Store

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

The phrase ‘Robot’ was coined 100 years ago, in a play predicting human extinction by android hands — TechCrunch The Project Gutenberg eBook of R. U. R. (Rossum’s Universal Robots), by Karel Capek.



NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE

Nemo will be back soon

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter…

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: