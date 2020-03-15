MyMac 792: Shut-in

Stuck at home with nothing to do? Well, take some advice from the GMen…or at least be entertained for an hour or so while NOT taking their advice! A surprising amount of news that’s mostly about just one topic and of course everything you’ve come to expect or dread from the GMen!

Guy’s Pick: Spreaker Studio. Free!

Gaz’s Pick: 13 minutes to the moon

