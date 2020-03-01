Let’s Talk Apple 78: February 2020

Joining Bart this month are Nick Riley from the Essential Apple Podcast and Lynda Gousha from the Silicon Valley Mac Users Group.

The show starts with a few followup stories, two notable numbers, a few legal stories, a few Apple staffing changes, and a quick overview of news related to Apple’s original content. The four main stories are the Corona virus, a kerfuffle setoff by some creating maths from AV vendor Malware Bytes, some over-hyped reporting on AFib detection with Apple Watch, and a collection of stories around HomeKit. The show ends with a quick rundown of some smaller Apple-related stories that made the news in February.

Detailed show notes are available at https://lets-talk.ie/lta78.

Please consider supporting the show on Patreon at https://patreon.com/ltpod.

