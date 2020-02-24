Essential Apple Podcast 164: Back from the dead

Recorded 23rd February 2020

After two weeks “down and out” due to my MacBook Pro charger unexpectedly failing on me literally a couple of hours before the recording time on the 9th (and the replacement I ordered failing to show in time for the following week) the show is back from the dead. Lessons to be learned there I think… ) All the usual crew are otherwise engaged’, so it’s just me mulling over a few things that caught my attention over the last couple of weeks.

Larry Tesler: Computer scientist behind cut, copy and paste dies aged 74 – BBC

Apple adds ability for developers to sell Mac and iOS apps as a single purchase – 9to5 Mac

Apple’s ‘CarKey’ might let you unlock your car with your iPhone – The Verge

Big macOS leak hints at future switch to AMD chips – Cult of Mac

Apple Just Made A Striking New Security Move That Could Impact All Users – Forbes

Bill Gates orders £500m hydrogen-powered superyacht – Mashable EXCEPT it wasn’t true! – BBC

IBM picks Slack over Microsoft Teams for its 350,000 employees – The Verge

Android cofounder’s phone startup Essential shuts down after launching one product – Mashable

Popular iOS and Mac email apps scrape inboxes to profit from personal data, report finds – 9to5Mac

Another little security gem! Comparitech DNS Leak Test

‘Lockdown’ open source firewall app leaps from iOS to Mac, blocks app and website trackers for free – 9to5 Mac

AZORult spreads as a fake ProtonVPN installer – Securelist

The doqo case turns your iPad Pro into a MacBook… with a trackpad and multiple ports! – Yanko Design

Bring back your Mac’s startup chime with this simple terminal command — 9to5 Mac sudo nvram StartupMute=%00 turns it on and sudo nvram StartupMute=%01 turns it off again I didn’t have any luck with this FWIW!



