Geekiest Show Ever 325 – Bookworms

This week the gang is all here and we are ready to talk books. We compare the different services for buying and renting e-books and audio books. We also discuss loans vs recommendations. Then we move on to talk about goodreads to get reviews and recommendations from other people.
Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or mike-mcpeek.com
Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com
Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com
