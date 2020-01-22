Essential Apple Podcast 161: Slip Sliding Away with FotoMagico

Recorded 19th January 2020
This week Gary Starkweather, the inventor of the laser printer, passed away, Apple discovered their Smart Battery Cases are maybe not so smart, and Windows 7 went out to pasture. I am joined by Nick Riley and guest Oliver Breidenbach of Boinx and we talk about the new FotoMagico for iPad that was just released and a a few other bits of Boinx software, before we meander on to Apple trade ins, discuss more battery technology stories and ponder over AR a bit more.
On this week’s show:
NICK RILEY
- @spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.
- Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple
OLIVER BREIDENBACH
- Find all their products at www.boinx.com
- Follow Boinx on Twitter @boinxsoftware
- Follow Oliver on Twitter @obreidenbach
- MIMO Live has its own Twitter @boinxtv
APPLE
- Apple launches Smart Battery Cases replacement program — Apple World Today
- Apple Slashes Estimated Trade-In Values of iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch Models Overnight – Mac Rumors
- AirPods Pro owners complain of worse noise cancellation after firmware updates — The Verge
TECHNOLOGY
- Gary Starkweather, inventor of the laser printer, dies at 81 — The Washington Post
- New lithium-sulfur battery could let phones last five days between charges – Engadget
- New graphene battery recharges blazingly fast, and it’s already on the market – Digital Trends
- Facebook’s Chief Scientist: Mass Adoption of AR Is Years Away — The Information
- How about this for a wearable smart device? AR contact lens — Apple World Today
- Microsoft ends support for Windows 7 today – Engadget
- Upgrade to Windows 10 for free right now – Cnet
- Windows 10: NSA reveals major flaw in Microsoft’s code – BBC News
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- United States government-funded phones come pre-installed with unremovable malware – Malwarebytes Labs
- Facial recognition: EU considers ban of up to five years – BBC News
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- The ultimate MacBook USB-C accessory just got better – ZDNet
NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (36:27)
- JBL Everest Elite 750NC Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones– Amazon $200 US / £190 UK
- JBL Boombox Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – Amazon $500 US / £300 UK
