Essential Apple Podcast 161: Slip Sliding Away with FotoMagico

Recorded 19th January 2020

This week Gary Starkweather, the inventor of the laser printer, passed away, Apple discovered their Smart Battery Cases are maybe not so smart, and Windows 7 went out to pasture. I am joined by Nick Riley and guest Oliver Breidenbach of Boinx and we talk about the new FotoMagico for iPad that was just released and a a few other bits of Boinx software, before we meander on to Apple trade ins, discuss more battery technology stories and ponder over AR a bit more.

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Oliver has given us 2x One Year Subscriptions to the new FotoMagico for iPad to give away. Usual thing – email essentialapple@sudomail.com (mailto:essesntialapple@sudomail.com) and winners will be drawn out of the hat in about 3 weeks

Usual thing – email essentialapple@sudomail.com (mailto:essesntialapple@sudomail.com) and winners will be drawn out of the hat in about 3 weeks Get Donny Yankellow’s 2FunDads iMessage stickers for FREE

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Slacker @MacJim has a family friendly Flickr group for listeners to share photos because the Darkroom channel in the Slack has become so popular – if you’re interested head over to to the Essential Apple Flickr and request an invitation.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Essential Apple | My Mac | Pinecast | Soundcloud | YouTube | RadioPublic | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS

On this week’s show:

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

OLIVER BREIDENBACH

Find all their products at www.boinx.com

Follow Boinx on Twitter @boinxsoftware

Follow Oliver on Twitter @obreidenbach

MIMO Live has its own Twitter @boinxtv

APPLE

Apple launches Smart Battery Cases replacement program — Apple World Today

Apple Slashes Estimated Trade-In Values of iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch Models Overnight – Mac Rumors

AirPods Pro owners complain of worse noise cancellation after firmware updates — The Verge

TECHNOLOGY

Gary Starkweather, inventor of the laser printer, dies at 81 — The Washington Post

New lithium-sulfur battery could let phones last five days between charges – Engadget

New graphene battery recharges blazingly fast, and it’s already on the market – Digital Trends

Facebook’s Chief Scientist: Mass Adoption of AR Is Years Away — The Information

How about this for a wearable smart device? AR contact lens — Apple World Today

Microsoft ends support for Windows 7 today – Engadget Upgrade to Windows 10 for free right now – Cnet

Windows 10: NSA reveals major flaw in Microsoft’s code – BBC News

SECURITY & PRIVACY

United States government-funded phones come pre-installed with unremovable malware – Malwarebytes Labs

Facial recognition: EU considers ban of up to five years – BBC News

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

The ultimate MacBook USB-C accessory just got better – ZDNet Seems to come under a variety of names – all about $25… the thing to look for is that it’s 20 pin and that the detachable part just takes a USB C cable. I found these two – Amazon US and Amazon UK



NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (36:27)

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter…

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: