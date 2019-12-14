Geekiest Show Ever 323 – Know the Difference

Audio Link

Having survived Black Friday, the gang regales each other with their hard-fought online purchases and price victories. Then Elisa tells us her tale of woe and —ultimately success— of purchasing her father’s new iMac and her own new MacBook Pro 16-inch. What an adventure!

Then on to our GSE Play Money Picks™. Our imaginary range was $200.00 to $600.00. First, Melissa wants to seek some relaxation from life so she chose a Master Massage Stationary Massage Table.

Next Elisa just wants to rest after setting up her MacBook so she picked a Casper Mattress.

Finally Mike is dreaming of summer so he can go riding on a Razor Ecosmart Metro Electric Scooter.

Melissa also recommends a Bluetooth bathroom scale and its related smartphone app by RENPHO

