Essential Apple Podcast 157: Simon does another solo show

Recorded 8th December 2019
Yes I’m back! And there is a slew of stuff to discuss, even if none of the stories are particularly “huge”. Just me this week so a shorter show than usual (Mark was going to come on but he had an unpleasant eye infection that left him extremely under the weather) But for what it is worth, here it is. Late posting again for “operational reasons” (i.e. I am just really really busy).
GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS
- Listeners of this show can claim $10 off purchases of Luminar and/or Aurora HD 2019 use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount!
- Get Donny Yankellow’s 2FunDads iMessage stickers for FREE
Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!
Slacker @MacJim has a family friendly Flickr group for listeners to share photos because the Darkroom channel in the Slack has become so popular – if you’re interested head over to to the Essential Apple Flickr and request an invitation.
Listen to the show:
This and other episodes are available at:
iTunes | Overcast | Essential Apple | My Mac | Pinecast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | RadioPublic | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS
On this week’s show:
APPLE
- Apple 2nd December “event” was a non event
- But Affinity Publisher won Best Mac App…
- Apple’s new Mac Pro will be available to order on December 10th — The Verge
- Jonathan Ive removed from Apple’s leadership page – Engadget
- Apple Threatens To Pull Out Of Russia Market Come 2020 – IB Times
- How to fix the new 16-inch MacBook Pro’s clicking speakers — Cult of Mac
- Apple just bought the first-ever batch of carbon-free aluminum — Fast Company
- Thousands of iPhones end up in the shredder or unnecessarily scrapped every month — ZDNet
TECHNOLOGY
- BMW No Longer Charging Monthly Fee for CarPlay in Cars With Newest Software – MacRumors
- Smartphone ‘addiction’: Young people ‘panicky’ when denied mobiles – BBC News
- Lunaz is electrifying beautiful but unreliable classic cars – Engadget
- Rivers could generate thousands of nuclear power plants worth of energy, thanks to a new ‘blue’ membrane – Science Mag
- Report: Magic Leap wanted to sell 100,000 headsets. It sold 6,000. — Mashable
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Lock down your Gmail like Fort Knox with Google’s Advanced Protection Program – Cnet
- Putin signs law requiring Russian apps on smartphones, TVs and PCs – Engadget
- LastPass bug leaks credentials from previous site – ZDNet
- New Mac Malware Uses ‘Fileless’ Technique To Attack Stealthily – Fossbytes
- Tricky VPN-busting bug lurks in iOS, Android, Linux distros, macOS, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, say university eggheads — The Register
- The iPhone 11’s U1 chip necessitates constant geolocation checks, Apple says — Ars Technica
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- MacUpdater keeps your Mac apps up to date effortlessly – Cult of Mac
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (28:29)
Essential Apple Recommended Services:
- Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.
- 33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.
- Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter…
- ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?
- ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!
- Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.
- Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.
- Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.
Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.
Social Media and Slack
You can follow us on:
Twitter / Slack / EssentialApple.com / Spotify / Soundcloud / YouTube / Facebook / Pinecast
- Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn’t have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.
- You can always help us out with a few pennies by using our Amazon Affiliate Link so we get a tiny kickback on anything you buy after using it.
- If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon or using the Pinecast Tips Jar (which accepts one off or regular donations)
- And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.