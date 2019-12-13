Essential Apple Podcast 157: Simon does another solo show

Recorded 8th December 2019

Yes I’m back! And there is a slew of stuff to discuss, even if none of the stories are particularly “huge”. Just me this week so a shorter show than usual (Mark was going to come on but he had an unpleasant eye infection that left him extremely under the weather) But for what it is worth, here it is. Late posting again for “operational reasons” (i.e. I am just really really busy).

On this week’s show:

APPLE

Apple 2nd December “event” was a non event But Affinity Publisher won Best Mac App…

Apple’s new Mac Pro will be available to order on December 10th — The Verge

Jonathan Ive removed from Apple’s leadership page – Engadget

Apple Threatens To Pull Out Of Russia Market Come 2020 – IB Times

How to fix the new 16-inch MacBook Pro’s clicking speakers — Cult of Mac

Apple just bought the first-ever batch of carbon-free aluminum — Fast Company

Thousands of iPhones end up in the shredder or unnecessarily scrapped every month — ZDNet

TECHNOLOGY

BMW No Longer Charging Monthly Fee for CarPlay in Cars With Newest Software – MacRumors

Smartphone ‘addiction’: Young people ‘panicky’ when denied mobiles – BBC News

Lunaz is electrifying beautiful but unreliable classic cars – Engadget

Rivers could generate thousands of nuclear power plants worth of energy, thanks to a new ‘blue’ membrane – Science Mag

Report: Magic Leap wanted to sell 100,000 headsets. It sold 6,000. — Mashable

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Lock down your Gmail like Fort Knox with Google’s Advanced Protection Program – Cnet

Putin signs law requiring Russian apps on smartphones, TVs and PCs – Engadget

LastPass bug leaks credentials from previous site – ZDNet

New Mac Malware Uses ‘Fileless’ Technique To Attack Stealthily – Fossbytes

Tricky VPN-busting bug lurks in iOS, Android, Linux distros, macOS, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, say university eggheads — The Register

The iPhone 11’s U1 chip necessitates constant geolocation checks, Apple says — Ars Technica

MacUpdater keeps your Mac apps up to date effortlessly – Cult of Mac

