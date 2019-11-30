Essential Apple Podcast 156: MacJim saves the day

Recorded 24th November 2019

Yes – I know it is really really late… Work and life and stuff. Sorry. This week I feared I’d have to do another solo show as no one seemed to be available – but you were all saved by the bravery of MacJim from the Slack, who volunteered to come on his first ever podcast and spare you all from that. We talk about the up coming Apple event, Smart Battery Cases, Apple’s new campus, the Razr, Elon’s CyberTruck and lots more.

On this week’s show:

MAC JIM

@MacJim in the Slack room.

Owner of the Essential Apple Flickr group.

APPLE

Apple Announces December 2 NYC Media Event – ‘Honoring Favorite Apps and Games of 2019’ – Mactrast

To cut down on bugs, Apple is changing how it develops its software – Ars Technica

Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘I Will Fight Until My Toes Point Up’ for DACA – Mac Rumors Interview on ABC News

Apple Launches New Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max – Mac Rumors

Apple Breaks Ground on New $1 Billion Campus in Austin, Texas, Expected to Open in 2022 – Mac Rumors

TECHNOLOGY

IBM Finds Its Mac Users to Be More Productive Than PC Users – TidBITS

Elon Musk boasts of nearly 150,000 Tesla Cybertruck orders despite launch gaffe – Sky News

Microsoft allowed to sell software to Huawei once again — The Verge

Motorola Razr: Hands-on with the folding phone — BBC News

SECURITY & PRIVACY

1.2 Billion User Record Leak Proves Just How Important Apple’s Privacy Policies Are – iDrop News

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Don’t forget on many sites you can avoid the annoying “cookies/privacy” splash and not agree to anything with the Reader View

**Claim 30% Off Everything In The Affinity Black Friday Event **There’s 30% off everything in the Affinity store for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Running from 25 November to 3 December, includes Affinity Photo – the multi-award-winning photo editing program that’s taken the industry by storm with its speed and power. Affinity Photo is also the only photo editor which offers the complete desktop experience on iPadOS, ensuring you won’t be disappointed by the absence of important tools you need every day.

Skylum Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deal – Dates: Nov 27 – Dec 28 Offers: Bundle #1 – $79 – Luminar 4 + 2 bonuses of your choice Bundle #2 – $99 – Luminar 4 + 5 bonuses of your choice Bundle #3 – $129 – Luminar 4 + All bonuses



NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (28:29)

Kanex GoPower Stand for Apple Watch + Wireless Charging For iPhone $80 US – Amazon £69 UK / $77 US

