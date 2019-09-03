Essential Apple Podcast 145: It might as well rain until September!

Recorded 1st September 2019

And we are back! Did you miss us? Well despite August traditionally being a news dead zone and all round “silly season” – a moderate amount happened while we were taking a break. Simon is joined by Nick (@Spligosh) Riley to take a look at the stories that caught our attention over the last month including the By innovation only event, Siri debacle, iOS 13.1 beta, security scares and more.

On this week’s show:

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

APPLE

Apple Invites Media to September 10 Event at Apple Park: ‘By Innovation Only’ – MacRumours

Apple apologizes for Siri recording controversy, says program is returning in fall with major changes — iMore

Apple Is Finally Budging on Letting Independent Shops Fix iPhones — Slate

Cracked Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3 may get free screen replacements — Digital Trends

For anyone who doesn’t know, iOS apps and web pages loaded in Safari have a way of expressing their full set of password constraints, so that generated passwords are compatible – Apple

New MacBook Pro Leak Reveals Apple’s Solution To Your Troublesome Butterfly Keyboard — Forbes

Google’s Project Zero team uncovers ‘sustained’ hack on Apple iOS devices – The Inquirer Researchers detail the most dangerous piece of iOS malware we’ve ever seen – BGR

iOS 13.1 Beta arrives before iOS 13.0 goes live… iOS 13’s beta split is down to Trump’s threatened tariffs, not missed features – Medium

Apple vastly expands security bounty program: higher payouts, ‘dev’ devices, Mac support – 9to5 Mac

TECHNOLOGY

Affinity 1.7.2 updates available now – Affinity Spotlight Ashley Hewson will be on the show recording 15th Sept to talk to us about all that and more… Don’t miss it!

Cerebras reveals world’s ‘largest computer chip’ for AI tasks – BBC

SECURITY & PRIVACY

New Attack exploiting serious Bluetooth weakness can intercept sensitive data — Ars Technica

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Flyboard inventor Franky Zapata crossed channel on second go – ABC News

Don’t fall for this ‘Steve Jobs is alive’ Reddit conspiracy photo – iMore

Nemo’s Hardware Store (58:10)

Holiday recap

