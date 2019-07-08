MyMac Podcast 761: Weird Science

The fallout from Jony Ive’s departure from Apple continues….but not very well. The GMen look into some of the more ridiculous stories that have sprung up since the announcements. Also, a new contest for the first time in like forever.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Links:

Guy’s Pick: Swift Publisher 5 by BeLight Software! $19.99 It’s where the WOOTies come from!

Gaz’s Pick: Data Wing Space flying game.

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)

Patron Link: Guy’s Patreon Link

Ko-Fi Link: Guy’s Ko-Fi Link



