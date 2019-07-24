Geekiest Show Ever 313 – Over the Moon for Movies

This week we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing. Mike recalls the actual landing (he’s an old fart) and we discuss the facts surrounding it.

From there we move on to movies. We discuss our favorite movies, what we like about them and why we love them.

Finally we move on to our picks which is based on the weather we’re having (it’s Melissa’s weather hot). First Melissa wants to make a splash with a pool. Next Elisa wants her room to be as dry as her humor with a dehumidifier. And to round us out Mike wants to be cool no matter where he goes with a personal air conditioner.

Could your iPhone Fly you to the Moon

Smithsonian 3D Digitization

Let’s talk about peeing in space.

JFK Moonshot App

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or about.me/mikemcpeek

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com