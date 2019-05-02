TechFan 395 – The Great Arcade ROM Caper

David is joined this week by irregular co-host, current Apple and former Atari employee Owen Rubin. The Samsung Galaxy Fold debacle is on their minds, as well and a mysterious ROM heist of a classic Atari arcade game from the 1980s….

Did a vigilante ROM leaker go too far to “preserve” a lost Atari ROM?

Owen’s video game stories

California Extreme 2019 – Classic Arcade Games Show