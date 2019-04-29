Geekiest Ladies Ever…and Mike—Episode 130

In this special crossover episode, Elisa, Suzé, and Vicki join Melissa Davis — aka “The Mac Mommy” and Mike McPeek from Geekiest Show Ever to talk about what they’d like to see from Apple in the future.

Download the show here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes



Leave a review and/or rating in iTunes. We would really appreciate it! And join our

Facebook group

Contact Us

3geekyladies@gmail.com

twitter.com/geekyladies

vestokes at gmail dot com

suzegilbert at gmail dot com

twitter.com/suzegilbert

senseidai at gmail dot com

twitter.com/senseidai

Melissa Davis: http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com

Mike McPeek: http://twitter.com/dscchipman or about.me/mikemcpeek



3 Geeky Ladies logo designed by Donny Yankellow