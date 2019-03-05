Geekiest Show Ever 304 – Crossing the Streams

We’re back to 3 host this week. After our usual talk about the weather Mike tells about trying to find a song digitally and finally having to go old school and buy a CD and ripping it. From there we talk about buying vs. streaming music and having ownership of our digital entertainment.

Elisa wants to switch cable packages so discuss and compare different stream packages along with Over The Air and satellite.

For our picks Melissa wants to be da Bomb with da Bomb “f” Bomb Bath bomb. Elisa has 2 picks. Following the same scent as Melissa, Elisa has chosen Number 2 Scented Toilet Bomb. For her 2nd pick she chose socks from LootWear LootCrate. And finally in the same vein Mike wants to stay warm so he wants to get Hand Warmers.

DirecTv

Hulu

Dish Network

Youtube Tv

Suppose.Tv

Sling Tv

CordCutters

CordKillers Podcast

Playstation Vue

