Essential Apple Podcast 129: Maybe Jules Verne was right?

This week I am joined by fellow Slacker resident Ivor (the Airship) Pope to see what we thought of this week’s hardware releases, Apple’s interesting way of breaking the news and Uncle Tim’s trip to China. Also Google previewed their coming cloud gaming platform “Stadia” (which appears to work everywhere but iOS), while Microsoft talked up their xCloud gaming push. Of course the news feeds were full of everyone trying to tell us/guess what Apple will unveil on the 25th – but we would rather wait and see what Apple actually have to say (and hope it isn’t US only).

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Listeners of this show can claim $10 off purchases of Luminar and/or Aurora HD 2019 use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount!

use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount! Get Photolemur 2 free by helping this YouTube video to 100,000 views.

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

We can now also be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and even YouTube.

Recorded 24th March 2019

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast | Essential Apple | My Mac

On this week’s show:

IVOR “THE AIRSHIP” POPE

Works on the development of Airlander 10

APPLE

Apple made 15 surprise announcements this week — here’s everything it unveiled — Business Insider Apple’s new AirPods have Siri built-in – BBC News Apple Gets Creative With its Spring Hardware Releases – iPad Insight

iOS 12.2 Beta 6 Enables Logitech Crayon Support For iPad Pro – Redmond Pie

Apple announces support for NLP’s news literacy education programs – News Literacy Project

Apple acquires Italian startup that specializes in backend automation – Cult of Mac

TECHNOLOGY

Google’s Stadia game-streaming service lets you play games anywhere, if your Internet can handle it – PC World Google Stadia is a Net Neutrality Nightmare – Variety

Project xCloud: Gaming with you at the center – The Official Microsoft Blog

How three simple words could be the difference between life and death – Digital Trends

Microsoft ships antivirus for macOS as Windows Defender becomes Microsoft Defender – Ars Technica

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Facebook Stored Hundreds of Millions of User Passwords in Plain Text for Years – Krebs on Security

Free, Worldwide, Encrypted Phone Calls for iPhone – Signal Blog

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Nemo’s Hardware Store (33:12)

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter…

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: