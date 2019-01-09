Geekiest Show Ever 300 – How did we get here?

On this noteworthy episode, Tim Robertson, founder of the Stoplight/MyMac networks and creator of Geekiest Show Ever joins to celebrate our 300th episode. We talk about the history of the show and its inspirations and, as always, we do veer off in other directions. Topics discussed are: video, pinball and arcade games, brain farts on other podcasts that we can’t quite remember (Google ain’t it wonderful?), women on the internet, and just some general reminiscing.

Track Talk episode with Tim’s Def Leppard review.

Gottlieb Sinbad Pinball Machine

D & D Pinball

INKS.

Mark Greentree’s Subjective Sounds

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or about.me/mikemcpeek

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com

Kevin can be found at http://twitter.com/Big_in_Va or about.me/KevinAllder