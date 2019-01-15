Essential Apple Podcast 119: Ghostery: spikes spooks and knackers trackers

Recorded 11th January 2019

This week Apple caught everyone by surprise by bringing their services to Samsung and other smart TVs… CES was surprisingly “iterative” – that LG roll up TV was back again plus there was a demonstration of my Sci Fi fantasy OTA power with promises it could be in consumer’s hands by 2020. Meanwhile I am joined by semi regular co hosts Nick Riley and Donny Yankellow and special guest Pete Knowlton of Ghostery – the amazing free “anti tracker” that helps you browse smarter by giving you control over ads and tracking technologies to speed up page loads, eliminate clutter, and protect your data.

GIVEAWAYS

Pete has gifted us 10x Ghostery “swag bags” to give away! First 10 out of the hat! Email me on essentialapple@sudomail.com with your postal address and preferred T Shirt size to be in with a chance…

Listeners of this show can claim $10 off purchases of Luminar and/or Aurora HD 2019 use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount!

use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount! WINNER of the BeLight Home 3D is Ananda Y… expect your licences direct from Tanya at BeLight.

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

We can now also be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and even YouTube.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast | Essential Apple | My Mac

On this week’s show:

PETE KNOWLTON

Visit www.ghostery.com (http://www.ghostery.com/)

@Ghostery on the Twitter

DONNY YANKELLOW

@rtteachr (https://twitter.com/rtteachr) on Twitter

Find his work at hedgehogalley.com (http://hedgehogalley.com/)

Find his stuff in iBooks, a load of sticker packs in the App Store and DesignBundles.net as Skrbly

His latest work is Skrbly Studio on YouTube

NICK RILEY

@spligosh (https://twitter.com/spligosh)on Twitter very occasionally.

APPLE

Apple brings iTunes to Samsung TV – CNBC

Airplay 2 and Homekit support announced for a host of smart TVs – MacWorld

TECHNOLOGY

With Spigen’s New Over-the-Air Charging Case, We’re One Step Closer to Truly Wireless Power Being a Reality – Gizmodo

SECURITY

14 iPhone apps found communicating with malware server – Cult of Mac

Yubico hardware authentication through Lightning coming to the iPhone and iPad – Apple Insider

The privacy risks of smart speakers like Amazon Echo, Apple HomePod, and Google Home – ProtonVPN Blog

WORTH A CHIRP

A plea to all those who want help from us geeks from Allister Jenks (@zkarj) – Dear Technophobe

Donny found Resize Master – Batch resize and watermark pictures on Mac for FREE

Nemo’s Hardware Store (31:28)

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter…

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: