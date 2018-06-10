MyMac Podcast 710: Wub a Dub Dub

So like nearly everyone else, the GMen Talk about the recent WWDC developer’s conference but with their own special spin. They REALLY hope you like spinning because this show ended up being much longer than usual. Gaz also has car troubles and Guy has trouble finding a car.

Download the show here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Links:

Macstock Conference and Expo!

Guy’s Pick: Ed Isen’s “This is the Light Side” book for Mac Users. A good guide for all those functions that new and even old time Mac users may have forgotten about. .99 cents

Gaz’s Pick/Tip: Pages, I’m using more and more on the Mac and on the iPad.

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGazon Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com

Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501

Patron Link: https://www.patreon.com/MacParrot?ty=h

Ko-Fi link: https://ko-fi.com/macparrot