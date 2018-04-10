Essential Apple Podcast 83: From ZX81 to Ledgers…

Recorded 8th April 2018
This week… we have Mark Sealey the CEO of web development company MarkWorks. This is a man who has been involved with computers almost from the start – he’s written for the Financial Times, Guardian, Daily Telegraph and more. He’s been a contributor to MyMac, MacNN and ThinkSecret and been involved with RISC User, Archimedes World, Acorn Computing, Acorn User and MacFormat.
MARK SEALEY
- Sinclair ZX81
- BBC Micro
- Acorn Computers
- RISC OS
- Probably the best way to try RISC OS is to get the Raspberry Pi version from here
- Apple will reportedly ditch Intel chips in Macs as early as 2020 – The Verge
- HP Envy x2 ARM Windows 10 “Always Connected PC” available to preorder – The Verge
- AVID Sibelius
- Steinberg/Dorico
- SEE Finance
- Design Thinking
Nord VPN Special Offer for viewers to this YouTube channel. A very generous 77% discount on the 3 year subscription.
