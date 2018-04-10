Essential Apple Podcast 83: From ZX81 to Ledgers…

Recorded 8th April 2018

This week… we have Mark Sealey the CEO of web development company MarkWorks. This is a man who has been involved with computers almost from the start – he’s written for the Financial Times, Guardian, Daily Telegraph and more. He’s been a contributor to MyMac, MacNN and ThinkSecret and been involved with RISC User, Archimedes World, Acorn Computing, Acorn User and MacFormat.

On this week’s show:

MARK SEALEY

SECURITY

Elon Musk says “Do you trust this computer?” – CNet Watch it here It may no longer be free though…



WORTH-A-CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Nord VPN Special Offer for viewers to this YouTube channel. A very generous 77% discount on the 3 year subscription. That’s 6 devices for 3 years for $99… (Equivalent to $2.75 a month, which is just 46c per device per month!) If I wasn’t already signed up to Proton I would be very tempted by this. I don’t know how long the deal lasts so if you are interested go snap it up here

Nemo’s Hardware Store (xx:xx)

No Hardware Store this week as Nemo is taking a break and bracing himself for a big truckload of new goodies to be delivered ready for next week.

