MyMac Podcast 698: Macstock Expo…TRANSCRIBED

Getting excited about Macstock 2018? The GMen are and they dragged…INVITED Mike Potter and Barry Fulk who just happen to be the driving force behind Macstock on to the podcast to talk about what’s going on this year. They also consented (not forced!) to being on video, so you can actually WATCH too!
Download the show here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Links:
Guy’s Pick: Spreaker Studio by Spreaker…FREE! Looking for a way to record audio, include sound clips, and songs? Is free a low enough price? Spreaker is a paid podcast servece, but they include a pretty good little recording app.
Gaz’s Pick/Tip: Star Rover
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGazon Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com
Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501
Patron Link: https://www.patreon.com/MacParrot?ty=h
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.