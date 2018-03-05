Essential Apple Podcast 78: Chicken Casserole & Social Media with Gazmaz

Recorded 4th March 2018

This week the tech news has mostly been all about the Mobile World Congress, and it wasn’t very exciting to be fair – mostly seemed like a lot of people copying the “notch” they all made so much fun of…

So for a bit of a different feel this week we are joined by the irrepressible and effervescent GazMaz from the MyMac show to take a look at the apparent “disturbance in the force” caused by the “sudden” arrival of Vero, the appearance of Micro.blog, and a couple of other upstarts wanting to take on the might of Twitter, Instagram, Snap and Facebook.

Sorry some of the sound isn’t as good as usual – we had some technical difficulties and went to Discord – but I don’t think all our settings were as good as they could have been.

On this week’s show:

SERVICES MENTIONED

Vero Vero: What to Know About the New App and its CEO – Time

Counter.Social

Mastodon

micro.blog

Twitter

Hootsuite

The My Mac Skype Phone Number – Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

APPLE

Horace Dediu estimates 2/3rds of all Apple devices are still in use – Business Insider UK And on the same story – Cult of Mac

Apple, Tesla to Lead ‘Edge’ Computing, Says Guggenheim – Barron’s Yes, I know, it was Larry Ellison , not Page…



Nemo’s Hardware Store (45:41)

