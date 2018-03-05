Essential Apple Podcast 78: Chicken Casserole & Social Media with Gazmaz

Recorded 4th March 2018
This week the tech news has mostly been all about the Mobile World Congress, and it wasn’t very exciting to be fair – mostly seemed like a lot of people copying the “notch” they all made so much fun of…
So for a bit of a different feel this week we are joined by the irrepressible and effervescent GazMaz from the MyMac show to take a look at the apparent “disturbance in the force” caused by the “sudden” arrival of Vero, the appearance of Micro.blog, and a couple of other upstarts wanting to take on the might of Twitter, Instagram, Snap and Facebook.
Sorry some of the sound isn’t as good as usual – we had some technical difficulties and went to Discord – but I don’t think all our settings were as good as they could have been.
On this week’s show:
SERVICES MENTIONED
- Vero
- Vero: What to Know About the New App and its CEO – Time
- Counter.Social
- Mastodon
- micro.blog
- Hootsuite
- The My Mac Skype Phone Number – Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
APPLE
- Horace Dediu estimates 2/3rds of all Apple devices are still in use – Business Insider UK
- And on the same story – Cult of Mac
- Apple, Tesla to Lead ‘Edge’ Computing, Says Guggenheim – Barron’s
- Yes, I know, it was Larry Ellison, not Page…
Nemo’s Hardware Store (45:41)
Social Media and Slack
- Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn’t have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.
- And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.
