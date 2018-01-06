Essential Apple Podcast 70: New Year’s Eve Party Podcast

Recorded 31st December 2017

Sorry it is so very very late. Between, fever, sickness, Storm Eleanor, power outs, bits of lost recordings pretty much if it could go wrong it did. Anyway here it is…

This show we are in a party mood and we get some guests in to talk about the year in Apple and Tech!

Happy New Year everybody!

On this week’s show:

Tech Gift/Gadget you’d like to receive (fantasy/idealistic and realistic) Trekz Titanium bone-conduction headphones as recommended by Bart – Amazon

Tech gift/gadgets you’ve gifted this year (not only for Christmas)

Best App of the year for you personally (work and/or personal) Cardhop Strava AppSheet

Other good app releases this year?

Best tech hardware of the year for you (work and/or personal that you actually have)

Best Apple/Tech story of the year

And the worst…

Any other memories of 2017 good and bad (trying to avoid politics) other than tech

What are you looking forward to/hoping for in 2017 from the tech world?

Nemo’s Hardware Store (1:01:18)

These are Nemo’s personal favourite items reviewed and used by him during 2017 with his personal recommendations

Cutie Melon Moment (1:34:40)

My family’s tech picks for the year

Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn’t have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.

