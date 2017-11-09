Essential Apple Podcast 62: We go Rogue (Amoeba) with Paul Kafasis

Recorded 5th November 2017
In this very special episode we chat with Paul Kafasis of Rogue Amoeba. Up for discussion are those iPhone X reviews, training hard for a Dumb Digital Badge, the Mac Mini and the operational altitude of the Mac Pro.
