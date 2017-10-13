TechFan 320 – Lawn Chair Pilot

Owen joins Tim this week to discuss the California Wildfires, Ice Storms, Acer desktop, mini Arcade games, a car sales story from Owen, Macstock expo, inventors killed by their own inventions, and the Lawn Chair Pilot, Larry Walters. Plus Owen’s opinion on Star Trek Discovery and The Orville. Sorry for the bad audio, something happened that was not heard until after recording the episode.

Lawn Chair Pilot, Larry Walters

List of inventors killed by their own inventions

Macstock Expo