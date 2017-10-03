MyMac Podcast 675: 10 from the Top

One is at home, the other is on the road. Look at the picture carefully to figure out who is who. Ohio is burning with hot chili and cool peppers. High Sierra is out, the FCC is mad because Apple won’t turn on non-existent radios, and everyone is afraid of Macs with old firmware that actually doesn’t mean all that much.

Download the show here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Guy’s Pick: Acorn 6 great little image editor for not much money from Flying Meat software ()

Gaz’s Pick/Tip: SnakeHive

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Yes this is a link!