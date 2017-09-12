Essential Apple Podcast 55: Mark’s M.I.A.

Recorded 10th September 2017

As Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc and devastation on the Caribbean, and is making landfall in Florida as we record this, and Hurricane Jose is lining up for a “double whammy”, could we once again ask you to consider making a donation to a reputable disaster relief charity. Thanks.

This week, while Mark is delayed I am joined by Geoff Rogers: former owner of Ideas Into Print, who were a ‘book packager’ for the publishing industry. Like independent production companies create programmes for TV channels, they produced books for publishing companies, concentrating on natural science subjects and gardening, making big colourful books for the international market. Geoff is now retired, a committee member of our Suffolk Mac User Group and long time “not a power user”. He’s here to help do what we always do; throw our “two penneth worth” of comments and opinions out into cyberspace.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Opinion | Overcast | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast

On this week’s show:

APPLE