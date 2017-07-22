More Macstock 2017 Conference photos

Curt Blanchard Macstock 2017, Opinion Leave a comment

The two-day Macstock Conference and Expo presents an annual opportunity to meet new friends and schmooze with old ones. The talks and presentations were wonderful, and so was the time spent with members of the Mac community.

 

 

Welcome table at McHenry County College

 

Macstock 2017 sponsors

 

New this year – Macstock Swap

 

Other World Computing 

 

Jeff Gamet discussing Smart Home troubleshooting

 

Melissa Davis (above) and Jodi Spangler discuss Remote Support for Seniors

 

Bryan Chafin presents Apple Times They Are a-Changing

 

Mike Potter discussed how far Apple has come since its early days

The heart of the Mac community is its members. When we all made our annual pilgrimage to San Francisco for the Macworld Expos, the real reason we went was to see and talk with our Mac friends. The best part of Macstock involves reconnecting with those same people again. Start making plans for Macstock 2018 next July!

 

 

 

 

Share Button

About Curt Blanchard

I’m a Mac user from the beginning with a background in graphic design, product design, photography. I’m a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design with a degree in Illustration. I spent much of my professional career designing consumer products in ceramics, glass, and metals by working on-site with European and Asian manufacturers. I am currently an officer at Tucson Macintosh Users Group and a reviewer in the Amazon Vine program.

Leave a Reply