Geekiest Show Ever 262- WW Did You See

Well we are down two hosts again this week. Mike and Elisa pick up the torch and discuss their thoughts on what was announced last week at Apple’s WWDC Keynote. Their loves, likes and I don’t care about it thoughts. They also talk about how the presentation style has changed for these Keynotes and what they do and don’t like about that. We wrap up the show with a short contribution from Kevin and his thoughts on WWDC.

