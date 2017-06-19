Essential Apple Podcast 46: WWDC Hangover

Recorded 18th June 2017

Coming up this week we discuss a few of the left overs from the week that was WWDC, just how popular is that new iPad (i had a fondle), Project Titan confirmed and a whole lot more other stuff. PHOTOGRAPHER: IKE EDEANI FOR BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK

This and other episodes are available at

iTunes | Opinion | Overcast | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | Pinecast

On this week’s show:

Nemo’s Hardware Store (41:00)

Feedback

No feedback this week (Sad faces)

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on:

EssentialApple.com / Pinecast / Twitter / Facebook / Google Plus / Slack – ask us for an invite any way you can get hold of us.

If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon

And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.

END…