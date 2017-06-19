Essential Apple Podcast 46: WWDC Hangover

Recorded 18th June 2017
Coming up this week we discuss a few of the left overs from the week that was WWDC, just how popular is that new iPad (i had a fondle), Project Titan confirmed and a whole lot more other stuff. PHOTOGRAPHER: IKE EDEANI FOR BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK
- iMazing Mini is a free “Time Machine” for your iPhone
It is a beta atm but it is free and uses no cloud services and has no advertising) – via MacObserver
- Uncle Tim confirms Project Titan
- Its all about “Three Vectors” coming together… Ride Hailing, Electric Cars and Autonomous Vehicles
Full Interview – Bloomberg
- A Microsoft exec said that the iPad Pro is a ‘clear example’ of Apple following Microsoft – Business Insider UK
- Apple Launches First Event to promote Apple Pay: 3 days of discounts and offers for every purchase – iDevice Care Gh
- Apple P2P Payments Aren’t a Threat to PayPal or Square — The Motley Fool
- PayPal chief dismisses Apple Pay challenge – The Telegraph
- Microsoft’s new Modern Keyboard is the Touch ID-enabled keyboard we wish Apple had made – iDB
Nemo’s Hardware Store (41:00)
