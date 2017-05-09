MyMac Podcast 655: Doomed I tell ya doomed, what wait HOW MUCH!

Regardless of what we say, Apple is NOT doomed. Especially with over 250 billion in the bank. Which we talk about in this show along with our vacation plans (because we can), Apple competes with Square and Venmo, and Apple has 80% of the smartphone market in China that sell for over $600.

Softorino’s WALT2 App

MacAlley

Why does Apple want to compete with Square and Venmo?

Apple share of smartphone market drops in China, but they have 80% of all phones sold for over $600

Guy’s Pick: Hoggy by Raptisoft games free with in app purchases. Pink blobby ball looking for his blobby girlfriend while he dodges bad guys with gravity defying deafness.

Gaz’s Pick/Tip: Trying out a ‘Visio’ type programme on the Mac without paying a fortune, having fun with Diagrammix free 15 day trial and a pretty good $12.99 (£12.99 in UK App Store Grrrrr) or direct from diagrammix.com

People’s (TIP): nope

