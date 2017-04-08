Three Geeky Ladies – Our Favorite Geeky and Non Geeky Gifts We’ve Received – Episode 101

Three Geeky Ladies #Podcasts, Three Geeky Ladies Leave a comment

The Ladies talk about their favorite geeky and non geeky gifts they’ve received over the years.

Use coupon code 3geekyladies and get $30 off on a premium or standard ticket for Macstock 2017, held in Woodstock, IL on July 15 and 16.

Download the show here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes

Leave a review and/or rating in iTunes. We would really appreciate it! And join our
Facebook group
3 Geeky Ladies G+ Community

Contact Us
3geekyladies@gmail.com
twitter.com/geekyladies
vestokes at gmail dot com
twitter.com/vestokes
suzegilbert at gmail dot com
twitter.com/suzegilbert
senseidai at gmail dot com
twitter.com/senseidai

3 Geeky Ladies logo designed by Donny Yankellow

Share Button

About Tim Robertson

Leave a Reply