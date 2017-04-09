MyMac Podcast 651: GPUuuus

Well Apple is screwing with our Imagination, wait no, they’re screwing with Imagination Technologies because they are going to use their mobile GPUs anymore. Since that’s a main portion of their business, they have no imagination about what to do next. Also, Apple to sell a TV bundle which doesn’t exactly set the world on fire innovation-wise and apparently Apple is one of the few truthful companies when it comes to battery life

Download the show here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Links:

MacStock Conference and Expo: Save $30 off the Premium and Standard ticket prices with the code “MYMAC30OFF”

Softorino’s WALT2 App

MacAlley

Well we already knew this

Is this really re thinking TV Come on Apple, I don’t think so!

I know Companies do this for ‘Jobs for Sales’ but I thought Apple were above this, though I suppose the governments are trying to support their economy and Apple want the sales 🙁

Guy’s Pick: Clips by Apple. A fun, easy to use little recorder for audio and video.

Gaz’s Pick/Tip: I had to do a flowchart at work, now we used to use Visio which I liked, but that doesn’t seem to be available anymore well not at a price that the company is prepared to had out licenses for. Well I found DRAW.IO and it’s an online application so yes I completed the flow chart at home on mymac 🙂 Some things make this not as integrated as it could be but I found that it had all the tools I needed and I was happy with the finished product.

People’s (TIP): From Serenak Assasin! Cool Mini Twins Bluetooth earbuds

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 🙂 703-436-9501

Patron Link