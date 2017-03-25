Three Geeky Ladies – Media That Has Stood the Test of Time – Episode 100

The Ladies celebrate 100 episodes by sharing their favorite apps, movies, and TV shows that have stood the test of time. Also, hear what some listener’s chose as their favorites. Plus an audio message from a long time listener.
(There was a thunderstorm in Dallas while we were recording, so you may hear some background noise while Suzé is speaking.)
Macstock 2017
