Thee Geeky Ladies – Macstock 2017 – Episode 99

Elisa speaks with Mike Potter, founder of Macstock Expo, being held July 15 and 16, 2017 in Woodstock, Illinois. Mike offers 3GL listeners a special coupon code! You don’t want to miss this event!

Macstock2017

Use coupon code 3geekyladies and get $30 off on a premium or standard ticket.

