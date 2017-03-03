Thee Geeky Ladies – Macstock 2017 – Episode 99

Elisa speaks with Mike Potter, founder of Macstock Expo, being held July 15 and 16, 2017 in Woodstock, Illinois. Mike offers 3GL listeners a special coupon code! You don’t want to miss this event!
Download the show here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Links
Macstock2017
Use coupon code 3geekyladies and get $30 off on a premium or standard ticket.
Macstockexpo on Twitter
For Mac Eyes Only podcast
For Mac Eyes Only on Twitter
Leave a review and/or rating in iTunes. We would really appreciate it! And join our
Facebook group
3 Geeky Ladies G+ Community
Contact Us
3geekyladies@gmail.com
twitter.com/geekyladies
vestokes at gmail dot com
twitter.com/vestokes
suzegilbert at gmail dot com
twitter.com/suzegilbert
senseidai at gmail dot com
twitter.com/senseidai
3 Geeky Ladies logo designed by Donny Yankellow
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.