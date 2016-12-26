BlueAnt Pump Zone Bluetooth Mega Bass HD Headphones – Review

BlueAnt Pump Zone HD Bluetooth Headphones

Company: BlueAnt

Price: $129.99 USD MSRP

BlueAnt has really outdone itself with its over-the-ear HD Pump Zone headphones. Designed to be worn while the user is active or working out, sweat-proof and utilizing antimicrobial materials, the Bluetooth headphones give the user an on-the-ear experience with dynamic sound quality.

As always with Blue Ant, the packaging is well designed. The interior contains a pouch that houses the headphones which fold up and fit inside the pouch. Inside the pouch you will also find the micro USB cable used to charge the headphones as well as a 3.5 mm headphone jack cable for use if you let the headphones battery get too low. Blue Ant also provides a small written manual covering each control and usage.

The quality of sound of these on-the-ear headphones is surprising. The Pump Zone delivered on the sound quality, with the Mega bass present and highs and mid tones readily enjoyable. The cushioning worked like a charm, also helping to prevent outside noise from drifting in or out, especially helpful when the gym worker controlling the piped-in music likes rap/hip-hop and I don’t. Placing the headphones on, all I heard was the music that I wanted to listen to as I worked out, be it Godsmack, Alter Bridge ,Tony Bennett or whomever. I put the Pump Zone headphones through the wringer, concerned at first with the capability of the headphones to remain in place while I ran or worked out. Not one problem arose during my evaluation; doing my morning run they remained exactly where I had placed them. If I was doing weights or using one of the machines at the gym, I did not have any issues with the headphones at all. I found the Pump Zone headphones to be the best headphones overall for me to use at the gym.

The Pump Zone headphones connect to your device, be it iPhone/phone or Bluetooth capable computer but still remain a headphone capable of connecting by a 3.5 mm headphone jack cable which Blue Ant has provided in the carrying case (48”/1.2 meter length). All of the controls for the unit are located on the right earpiece exterior. Located in the center of the right earpiece is the On/Off button, which if you hold depressed for 2 seconds, the light flashes blue and will turn on the headphones; depress for 3 seconds and the light flashes red and the headphones turn off. To pair the unit, one simply holds the center button for 5 seconds, check your phone for the headphones and select BlueAnt Pump Zone. Done!

Controlling the volume and switching tracks was a breeze with the controller, pressing the top button on the right earpiece raises the volume, pressing the bottom button and the volume is lowered. The button on the left side of the right earpiece brings your phone to the previous song while the button on the right jumps to the next song. If you receive a phone call while using the Pump Zone and you wish to answer, click the center button once. To end a call, one press on the center button and you’ve hung up. If you wish to not answer or reject a call, you just double click on the center multifunction button. If you want to make a call, you double click on the center button and tell your phone to call whomever you wish. In my tests, as long as you speak in your normal voice, the person on the other end will hear you clearly. The mike is located on the bottom of the right earpiece. The headphones are Bluetooth 4.1 capable and the ability to maintain the link with my iPhone within 50 feet was never a problem. Use of the headphones with my Mac was a snap; pair and go.

As I have a large sized head at times there is an issue with the fit of some headphones. The Pump Zone headphones maintained contact at all times and did not loosen up or slide off of my ears no matter what physical activity I was engaged in. The cups of the headphones totally covered my ears and did not pinch or cause me any discomfort. The headphones work on a single one-hour charge for 30 hours which is a joy compared to some other headphones where you will only get a few hours of use. I’ve used the headphones for three straight weeks, one hour each morning at the gym and then through the day, be it to listen to the news, music or to watch a movie. Way to go Blue Ant!

The Pump Zone headphones come in four different colors: Black and Grey, Black and Grey, Black and Blue and Black and Red.

Pros:

*Nicely packaged, great case, easy to use accessories.

*Headphones are solidly built.

*Sweat-proof. IP54 anti-microbial components.

*A user guide is also included and the headphones come with a 1-year warranty.

*Control of the headphones when used with an iPhone or other phone is easy to do, located in a readily accessible location.

*The ability to connect via a 48” cable with jacks is a well thought out idea.

*30 hours of use on a single charge!

*Headphones allow Siri/Google integration.

Cons: Nothing while in Bluetooth use; phone call features will not work when the headphones are used with the audio jack cable.

All in all, I give the BlueAnt Pump Zone Headphones a My Mac rating of 9 out of a possible 10.