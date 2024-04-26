Essential Apple Podcast 293: Where goes A.I.?

After a bit of a cock up last week which was completely Simon’s fault (and he’s very very sorry about it) Simon does a solo show because Nick is otherwise engaged… Simon has thoughts on AI after more adventures with generative tools, fun tunes from Suno, some with lyrics by Simon, Copilot generated images (some with AI weirdness) and a whip around some of the news stories…

MISSION TO SEAFARERS APPEAL

The Mission to Seafarers is looking for donations of old, but working, smartphones and internet capable tablets to give seafarers far from home a way to talk to friends and family

If you have any old smartphones or tablets cluttering your cupboard and drawers why not donate them to this worthy cause? If you are in the UK contact Vicar@felixparish.com or your nearest Mission to Seafarers Centre, or if you live outside the UK simply visit missiontoseafarers.org.

Recorded 17th April 2024

On this week’s show

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

AI – Tunes, Images and Thoughts

Making Music with Suno.ai and images from Copilot Designer You can find all my AI music here Best place to look at my AI images is in the Slack



APPLE

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference returns June 10, 2024 – Apple

The first gaming emulators are now on the iOS App Store and one has already been pulled – TechRadar

Apple Vietnam operations expanded, in Chinese diversification – 9to5Mac

How to edit PDF files on Mac: Pixelmator Pro is the easiest way – BGR

Apples Self Service Repair Program Will Finally Let You Use Second Hand Parts – TechPP

Apple’s iOS 17.4 browser choice is under fire, despite increased adoption increases – iMore

Apple quietly added Qi2 charging to the iPhone 12 – The Verge

SECURITY & PRIVACY

iPhone Lockdown Mode explained as mercenary spyware attacks target users – Lad Bible

VINNE & THE SQUIRRELS VS THE ANALYSTS

Apple’s M4 plans could make the latest MacBooks outdated already – TechRadar

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

How To Reduce Photo File Sizes On Your iPhone – SlashGear

Fix ‘Cannot Be Opened Because the Developer Cannot Be Verified’ Error on Mac – TechPP

How to Remove Line Under Battery on iPhone – TechPP

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

‘I bought fake Apple Airpods on Amazon – I was shocked at what actually arrived’ – The Mirror Newer AirPod 2 and AirPod Pro ones still available on Amazon!



